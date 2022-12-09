Jackass star on a ventilator and fighting for his life

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 December 2022 • 15:06
Bam Margera - Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com
Margera was hospitalised with pneumonia according to a report by the Sun, who said that they 43-year-old was admitted to hospital in San Diego earlier this week.
He is said to be in a stable condition but has been put on a ventilator in the ICU after testing positive for the virus.
The star is known to have an addiction problem that has seen in attend a rehab a number of times this year. It is though that the addiction may have something to do with his catching pneumonia.
In June he disappeared after he was ordered to attend a rehab by a court, but sources closer Margera said that he was “staying at the sober living facility after recently getting into an argument with his wife.”
Margera was ordered to attend the rehab centre after attacking a woman wile on cocaine. In the attack he caused he injured her and tore her breast implant.
No stranger to trouble, he is reported to have been fired from the show in 2021. At the time he claimed his colleagues and friends were treating him badly.
Posting on Instagram he said: “My family – Jackass – has betrayed me, rejected me, abandoned me.
“If anybody cares about me don’t go see their movie.”
The father of one and Jackass star is said to be stable but on a ventilator fighting for his life.
