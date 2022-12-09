Jaguar XF – commendably refined with a sporting stance

By Mark Slack • 09 December 2022 • 12:30

Image - Jaguar XF

As marques go few can match Sir William Lyon’s Jaguar, especially when you consider he began building sidecars in Blackpool. In its modern incarnation Jaguar is now one of the companies that’s leading the charge to electrification. Their range already encompasses pure electric, plug in hybrid and mild hybrid models, including a mild hybrid diesel power unit.

The lead-in XF is the R-Dynamic S which is priced from €40,909/£35,100 with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, mild hybrid diesel power unit. Even in this entry-level model Jaguar don’t stint on the standard equipment with adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking and rear camera, LED lights, auto lights and wipers, auto dimming rear view mirror, powered front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and powered door mirrors and more. Of course consult the options list – to say it’s big is somewhat of an understatement – and the price can escalate dramatically.

Although only a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder mild hybrid diesel propels the XF past the benchmark 60 mph in 7.1 seconds and returns very decent fuel economy. The XF can also be specified with all-wheel-drive rather than the standard rear-wheel-drive along with a range of petrol engines. All the XF range has an 8-speed automatic transmission.

I’m a fan of more traditional, lighter and arguably more British interior style rather than the dark hues of many modern cars. Much to their credit Jaguar offer a range of both light and dark interiors at no extra cost.

I criticised the original XE and XF for what I saw as a drop in quality. That has certainly been rectified and the XF feels like it is back where it belongs on that side of the quality equation. There’s also a lesson for digitisation obsessives in car design, it doesn’t have to be complicated and can be intuitive, as the XF demonstrates perfectly.

On the road the XF doesn’t disappoint and despite a mere 4-cylinders retains a commendably refined air. With ride options ranging from sport to waft mode it’s a delight and still retains a special feel that some German marques lack..

On the debit side the XF isn’t that spacious considering its size. There are also still traces of cheaper plastics that should never be allowed inside a Jaguar! Overall though this is a car that acquits itself with considerable aplomb and which can happily park on my drive anytime.

Facts at a Glance

· Model: Jaguar XF R-Dynamic S

· Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged diesel with mild hybrid assistance developing 204PS Gears: 8-speed automatic

· Price: €40,909/£35,100

· Performance: 0-100 kph (60 mph) 7.1 seconds/Maximum Speed 235 kph (146 mph)

· Economy: 4.99l/100km (56.6 mpg) combined driving – WLTP

· Emissions: 131 g/km – WLTP

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.

