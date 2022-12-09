Oryen Network ICO Investors buying more on the cheap instead of Solana or Aptos

By EWN • 09 December 2022 • 10:00

In contrast to Aptos and Solana, Oryen (ORY) is innovative because it provides investors with a fixed APY. Therefore, it attracted the interest of investors.

Poor price fluctuations have plagued cryptocurrency markets. As a result, ORY has maintained its value and surpassed the market. There was a 320% increase during the seventh presale phase, indicating rapid growth. It has made it the best DeFi and Presale opportunity. Since then, more Aptos and Solana holders have actively sought out to invest in Oryen.

Oryen Network

To address the security concerns and inefficiencies of competing staking platforms, Oryen Network has developed its own. The system automatically takes care of staking and computing so that you can count on a daily return of 0.177% and an annual return of 90%.

An ORY token is selling for $0.21 in Presale 7, up 320% from its initial phase 1 price of $0.05. Generally, a product’s release date is associated with a price increase. As more people participate in the ongoing presale, more and more ORY is airdropped to holder wallets without any vesting requirements. Every ICO investor has an equal opportunity to profit from Oryen’s $0.35 introductory price.

Oryen’s mission is to increase productivity by creating a system in which users can exchange their money with one another transparently and securely. Investors can earn rewards as often as every 60 minutes with this top APY.

The coin’s popularity can be attributed partly to the fact that it has attracted notable investors and YouTubers. For example, Jim Crypto has recently gushed about Oryen in his YouTube reviews. It’s hard to find another cryptocurrency with the same potential for passive income as Oryen. In addition, the Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT) does not necessitate any prior knowledge of staking on the part of ORY holders, unlike its competitors. Therefore, OAT is the best staking platform for long-term investments.

Aptos

Aptos is a new venture based on blockchain technology conceived initially for Meta’s now-defunct web3 project. The revolutionary nature of its underlying technology, which has the potential to outperform all other layer-one protocols, made its mainnet and token launch highly anticipated. In addition, most Aptos investors are buying Oryen (ORY) due to the latter’s superior functionalities and features of ORY.

Solana

Solana, a high-performance blockchain system, prioritizes facilitating rapid processing at low costs without compromising security. The blockchain can process transactions at near-instant speeds by combining the proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-history (PoH) models. Staking in SOL is beneficial, but the incredible 320% return on investment in ORY makes these returns even more impressive.

Conclusion

Even though Solana and Aptos have the potential to be excellent investments, they are still vulnerable to market fluctuations. On the other hand, the ORY token has guaranteed fixed returns and is currently up 320%, while most other cryptocurrencies are down.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido