Puzzle Solutions Edition 1953

By Marcos • 09 December 2022 • 10:22
Thoughtful young woman doing a cryptic crossword puzzle in a newspaper looking off to the side with a pensive expression as she tries to solve a clue
1 Lair; 2 Rust; 3 Then; 4 Neon; 5 Noon; 6 Nous; 7 Suds; 8 Seed; 9 Dash; 10 Hero; 11 Oast; 12 Taco; 13 Oche; 14 Etui; 15 Idea; 16 Abel.
SHELDON
1 Derek Jacobi; 2 Gabriel; 3 Gale; 4 Brandy; 5 Sagittarius; 6 Bob Marley; 7 Ramsay MacDonald; 8 The Sahara; 9 Theodore Roosevelt; 10 Paddy field.
Across: 7 Signature tune; 8 Stipends; 9 Acts; 10 Dry-rot; 12 Motion; 14 Asking; 16 Dilate; 18 Chic; 20 Transmit; 22 Battle-scarred.
Down: 1 Pictures; 2 Sniper; 3 Stun; 4 Presumed; 5 Strait; 6 Unit; 11 Together; 13 Outsider; 15 Incite; 17 Losers; 19 Head; 21 Arch.
Across: 3 Dirge; 9 Oregon; 10 Ambush; 11 Thyme; 12 Ages; 15 Erupts; 17 Distant; 19 Set; 20 Dwell; 22 Egret; 24 Datum; 25 Price; 27 Lea; 29 Entitle; 32 Ascent; 34 Neat; 35 Satan; 37 Gerbil; 38 Gemini; 39 Tepee.
Down: 1 Nomad; 2 Cedes; 3 Dot; 4 In hand; 5 Game; 6 Emerald; 7 Mumps; 8 Ghost; 13 Giggles; 14 Steep; 16 Tequila; 18 Twice; 21 Latin; 23 Transit; 26 Enrage; 27 Large; 28 Acorn; 30 Tepid; 31 Ethic; 33 Tale; 36 Nee.
Across: 1 Ambulance, 8 Duda, 9 Escaleras, 10 Insect, 13 Please, 15 Esquí, 16 Cigar, 17 Moose, 18 Disco, 21 Pardon, 22 Onions, 25 Corazones, 26 Loar, 27 Bread shop.
Down: 2 Mason, 3 Usage, 4 Agents, 5 Champú, 6 Cuidadoso, 7 Paquete, 11 Seguridad, 12 Cerdo, 14 Limón, 16 Capullo, 19 Indoor, 20 Colada, 23 Idols, 24 Nuevo.
ding, doge, dogy, dong, edgy, geld, gild, gill, glen, gold, gone, ling, loge, long, ogle, yogi, deign, dingo, dingy, dogie, doing, dying, eying, gelid, geoid, glide, godly, golly, ingle, ledgy, lingo, lodge, lying, ogled, dingle, doling, dongle, dyeing, engild, gilled, golden, legion, longed, longly, dolling, yelling, yodeling,
YODELLING
EASY
HARD
