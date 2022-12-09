Puzzle Solutions Edition 1953

By Marcos • 09 December 2022 • 10:22

Thoughtful young woman doing a cryptic crossword puzzle in a newspaper looking off to the side with a pensive expression as she tries to solve a clue

WORD SPIRAL 1 Lair; 2 Rust; 3 Then; 4 Neon; 5 Noon; 6 Nous; 7 Suds; 8 Seed; 9 Dash; 10 Hero; 11 Oast; 12 Taco; 13 Oche; 14 Etui; 15 Idea; 16 Abel.

SHELDON QUICK QUIZ 1 Derek Jacobi; 2 Gabriel; 3 Gale; 4 Brandy; 5 Sagittarius; 6 Bob Marley; 7 Ramsay MacDonald; 8 The Sahara; 9 Theodore Roosevelt; 10 Paddy field. CRYPTIC Across: 7 Signature tune; 8 Stipends; 9 Acts; 10 Dry-rot; 12 Motion; 14 Asking; 16 Dilate; 18 Chic; 20 Transmit; 22 Battle-scarred.

Down: 1 Pictures; 2 Sniper; 3 Stun; 4 Presumed; 5 Strait; 6 Unit; 11 Together; 13 Outsider; 15 Incite; 17 Losers; 19 Head; 21 Arch. QUICK Across: 3 Dirge; 9 Oregon; 10 Ambush; 11 Thyme; 12 Ages; 15 Erupts; 17 Distant; 19 Set; 20 Dwell; 22 Egret; 24 Datum; 25 Price; 27 Lea; 29 Entitle; 32 Ascent; 34 Neat; 35 Satan; 37 Gerbil; 38 Gemini; 39 Tepee.

Down: 1 Nomad; 2 Cedes; 3 Dot; 4 In hand; 5 Game; 6 Emerald; 7 Mumps; 8 Ghost; 13 Giggles; 14 Steep; 16 Tequila; 18 Twice; 21 Latin; 23 Transit; 26 Enrage; 27 Large; 28 Acorn; 30 Tepid; 31 Ethic; 33 Tale; 36 Nee. ENGLISH/SPANISH Across: 1 Ambulance, 8 Duda, 9 Escaleras, 10 Insect, 13 Please, 15 Esquí, 16 Cigar, 17 Moose, 18 Disco, 21 Pardon, 22 Onions, 25 Corazones, 26 Loar, 27 Bread shop.

Down: 2 Mason, 3 Usage, 4 Agents, 5 Champú, 6 Cuidadoso, 7 Paquete, 11 Seguridad, 12 Cerdo, 14 Limón, 16 Capullo, 19 Indoor, 20 Colada, 23 Idols, 24 Nuevo. NONAGRAM ding, doge, dogy, dong, edgy, geld, gild, gill, glen, gold, gone, ling, loge, long, ogle, yogi, deign, dingo, dingy, dogie, doing, dying, eying, gelid, geoid, glide, godly, golly, ingle, ledgy, lingo, lodge, lying, ogled, dingle, doling, dongle, dyeing, engild, gilled, golden, legion, longed, longly, dolling, yelling, yodeling,

YODELLING SUDOKU EASY HARD GOGEN ALPHAMUDDLE

