Puzzle Solutions Edition 1953

By Marcos • 09 December 2022 • 10:22

Thoughtful young woman doing a cryptic crossword puzzle in a newspaper looking off to the side with a pensive expression as she tries to solve a clue

WORD SPIRAL

1 Lair; 2 Rust; 3 Then; 4 Neon; 5 Noon; 6 Nous; 7 Suds; 8 Seed; 9 Dash; 10 Hero; 11 Oast; 12 Taco; 13 Oche; 14 Etui; 15 Idea; 16 Abel.
SHELDON

QUICK QUIZ

1 Derek Jacobi; 2 Gabriel; 3 Gale; 4 Brandy; 5 Sagittarius; 6 Bob Marley; 7 Ramsay MacDonald; 8 The Sahara; 9 Theodore Roosevelt; 10 Paddy field.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Signature tune; 8 Stipends; 9 Acts; 10 Dry-rot; 12 Motion; 14 Asking; 16 Dilate; 18 Chic; 20 Transmit; 22 Battle-scarred.
Down: 1 Pictures; 2 Sniper; 3 Stun; 4 Presumed; 5 Strait; 6 Unit; 11 Together; 13 Outsider; 15 Incite; 17 Losers; 19 Head; 21 Arch.

QUICK

Across: 3 Dirge; 9 Oregon; 10 Ambush; 11 Thyme; 12 Ages; 15 Erupts; 17 Distant; 19 Set; 20 Dwell; 22 Egret; 24 Datum; 25 Price; 27 Lea; 29 Entitle; 32 Ascent; 34 Neat; 35 Satan; 37 Gerbil; 38 Gemini; 39 Tepee.
Down: 1 Nomad; 2 Cedes; 3 Dot; 4 In hand; 5 Game; 6 Emerald; 7 Mumps; 8 Ghost; 13 Giggles; 14 Steep; 16 Tequila; 18 Twice; 21 Latin; 23 Transit; 26 Enrage; 27 Large; 28 Acorn; 30 Tepid; 31 Ethic; 33 Tale; 36 Nee.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Ambulance, 8 Duda, 9 Escaleras, 10 Insect, 13 Please, 15 Esquí, 16 Cigar, 17 Moose, 18 Disco, 21 Pardon, 22 Onions, 25 Corazones, 26 Loar, 27 Bread shop.
Down: 2 Mason, 3 Usage, 4 Agents, 5 Champú, 6 Cuidadoso, 7 Paquete, 11 Seguridad, 12 Cerdo, 14 Limón, 16 Capullo, 19 Indoor, 20 Colada, 23 Idols, 24 Nuevo.

NONAGRAM

ding, doge, dogy, dong, edgy, geld, gild, gill, glen, gold, gone, ling, loge, long, ogle, yogi, deign, dingo, dingy, dogie, doing, dying, eying, gelid, geoid, glide, godly, golly, ingle, ledgy, lingo, lodge, lying, ogled, dingle, doling, dongle, dyeing, engild, gilled, golden, legion, longed, longly, dolling, yelling, yodeling,
YODELLING

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

