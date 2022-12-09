Russia’s largest gold producer Polyus CFO Mikhail Stiskin steps down

By EWN • 09 December 2022 • 11:32

Russian top gold producer Polyus announced that the company`s Senior Vice President for Finance and Strategy Mr. Mikhail Stiskin resigns from his position. Additionally, Mr. Stiskin has stepped down from the Polyus Board of Directors as of November 29, 2022.

The Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy, position will no longer exist, according to the company. The vice presidents for planning and economics, Mrs. Anna Lobanova, and strategy and business development, Mr. Anton Rumyantsev, will keep up their respective responsibilities and maintain corporate operations.

Polyus is Russia’s largest gold producer and world’s largest gold miner by reserves. The company operates six gold mines in Russia and develops several other large-scale projects. In 2021 Polyus produced over 2.7 million ounces of gold.

“In collabration with Alastair Rudd ”