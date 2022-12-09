Solar panels provide hot water at six Almeria City sports centres

By Linda Hall • 09 December 2022 • 19:00

SOLAR PANELS: Now heating the water at six Almeria City sports installations Photo credit: Pixabay/StockSnap

SOLAR panels are providing hot water for the dressing rooms at six Almeria City sports installations.

City hall recently ordered an inspection of solar panels at the Rafael Andujar, Tito Pedro, La Cañada, Palacio Mediterraneo, El Alquian and Los Molinos centres, announced Sports councillor Juan Jose Segura.

“Only those at the Palacio Mediterraneo were operative although they, too, needed attention,” Segura said.

“We drew up a €39,000 contract to repair and put the panels into working order so that they could provide all the hot water needed at the centres.”

In some cases it was necessary to repair panels and to replace them in other, but all are now functioning, the councillor confirmed, explaining that an online monitoring system has been put in place.

“This means that at any given moment, Sports department technicians will be able to view the circuits, humidity and speed,” Segura said.

Not all of the city’s sports centres can count on this system, he added, but there plans for to extend this next year via an €80,000 contract to the Los Angeles sports complex as well as the Constantino Cortes installations and the Estadio annexe.

Improving energy efficiency will not be limited to using solar power for heating water as his department eventually intends to use it for lighting at the sports centres, Segura said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.