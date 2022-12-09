TURNING UP THE HEAT ON CONUNDRUMS

By Nora Johnson • 09 December 2022 • 13:00

Image - unitypix/Shutterstock

Remember the recent health warnings about high temperatures in the UK? One day I planned a 10k run at 2 pm in a fancy dress bear suit, with battery-powered hair dryers inside for added warmth, while drinking gallons of hot coffee. Thank goodness the “authorities” advised otherwise. Phew, who’d have thought it’d be hot in July of all months…

Which reminded me of this similar conundrum:

There was a daddy camel and a baby camel who asks, “Daddy, why have I got such large eye lashes?” Daddy camel replies, “Well, son, in desert sandstorms they stop the sand being blown in your eyes.” Baby camel frowns. “Daddy, why have I got such big feet?” “Well,” replies daddy, “in the desert after sandstorms, they stop you sinking into the soft sand.” Baby camel frowns again. “Daddy, why have I got such a big hump on my back?” “Well, son, it lets you go for days in the desert without stopping for water.” Baby camel frowns again. “Daddy, I’ve got just one more question…Why am I in Blackpool Zoo?”

How to tackle conundrums like these?

Nurse, the screens please! That’s better, now we’re back on the meds. And bring that big syringe!

Nora Johnson’s 11 critically acclaimed psychological crime thrillers (www.nora-johnson.net) all available online including eBooks (€0.99;£0.99), Apple Books, audiobooks, paperbacks at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.