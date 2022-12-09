Work advances at Murcia end of Almeria’s high speed AVE link

By Linda Hall • 09 December 2022 • 11:27

LORCA: Work is advancing on the high-speed AVE link with Almeria Photo credit: CC/Luiyo

ADIF, responsible for Spain’s rail infrastructure, is preparing to lay part of the AVE track between Almeria and neighbouring Murcia.

A €510,000 contract to draft the plans for the 60-kilometre section of track between Barriomar and the Lorca-San Diego station has now been put out to tender, Adif sources announced.

Initially, this will involve building a track with the wider Iberian-gauge between Barriomar and Librilla which will be used to transport the necessary materials for laying the AVE rails.

Once the standard AVE track between Librilla and Lorca-San Diego is in place, the remaining Iberian-gauge section will be converted to the standard European gauge used by the Spain’s high speed trains.

Work will begin on electrification, signalling, security equipment and communications systems once the railway lines have been installed.

There are also plans for Almeria City’s El Puche district, where Adif intends to store the ballast that will be used to form the trackbed.

