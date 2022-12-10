A sure bet guessing where a donkey will poo in Alfafara (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 10 December 2022 • 19:18
ALFAFARA: Village fiesta centres on guessing where a donkey will pooh
Photo credit: CC/Qoan
An Alicante TikTokker who goes by the name of Pegameunviaje, who had apparently never come across the fiesta before, had more than 70,000 likes for his video of proceedings in Alfafara, a village with 404 inhabitants near Alcoy.
This type of fiesta is a competition where a piece of grassland is fenced off and divided into squares, each of which is numbered and “bought” by a participant. The owner of the square where the donkey eventually cooperates scoops the pool of money.
The Alfafara resident who owned the donkey explained to Pegameunviaje that there were rules attached to the game, and spectators were not allowed to frighten the animal and those who had placed a bet were barred from cajoling it into occupying a specific square.
“If the pooh doesn’t land fairly and squarely on one section, the takings go to the square with the most dung,” he clarified.
This was the case with the lucky winner that day, who finally went home with €600 in his pocket.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.