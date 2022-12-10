A sure bet guessing where a donkey will poo in Alfafara (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 10 December 2022 • 19:18

ALFAFARA: Village fiesta centres on guessing where a donkey will pooh Photo credit: CC/Qoan

IT might be new to TikTok, but predicting where a donkey will pooh isn’t new to rural or even coastal fiestas.

An Alicante TikTokker who goes by the name of Pegameunviaje, who had apparently never come across the fiesta before, had more than 70,000 likes for his video of proceedings in Alfafara, a village with 404 inhabitants near Alcoy.

This type of fiesta is a competition where a piece of grassland is fenced off and divided into squares, each of which is numbered and “bought” by a participant. The owner of the square where the donkey eventually cooperates scoops the pool of money.

The Alfafara resident who owned the donkey explained to Pegameunviaje that there were rules attached to the game, and spectators were not allowed to frighten the animal and those who had placed a bet were barred from cajoling it into occupying a specific square.

“If the pooh doesn’t land fairly and squarely on one section, the takings go to the square with the most dung,” he clarified.

This was the case with the lucky winner that day, who finally went home with €600 in his pocket.