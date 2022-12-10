Average price of electricity in Spain sees a HUGE drop on Saturday, December 10

By Chris King • 10 December 2022 • 1:38

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Saturday, December 10, the average price of electricity in Spain drops by 21.2 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall by 21.2 per cent today, Saturday, December 10, compared to Friday 9. Specifically, it will stand at €166.77/MWh.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – stands at €125.02/MWh today.

Saturday’s maximum price will be registered between 8pm and 9pm at €187/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €82/MWh, will be in the hour between 4am and 5am.

To this ‘pool’ price is added the compensation of €41.75/MWh to the gas companies. This must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC). or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

In the absence of the ‘Iberian exception’ mechanism to cap the price of gas for electricity generation, the price of electricity in Spain would be around €281.47/MWh on average. That would be around €114.70/MWh more than with compensation for regulated rate customers, who will pay 40 per cent less on average as a result.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.