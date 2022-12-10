BREAKING UPDATE: Explosion in Jersey block of flats leavers one dead and several injured

The explosion which happened this morning Saturday, December 10 has seen the area cordoned off as emergency services work to clear and secure the area.

Robin Smith, Chief Officer at States of Jersey Police, said that the explosion was reported around 4am.

Jersey officials are in discussions with UK emergency services to help resource search efforts at the site of the explosion

Latest: https://t.co/1vYDATG7Vi pic.twitter.com/MkjfzdQ0zI — ITV Channel News (@ITVChannelTV) December 10, 2022

Emergency services that arrived on the scene he said founded extensive damage and “walking wounded”, many of whom have been evacuated to a local hospital.

He added: “There are of course a number of other people that are unaccounted for and therefore a search and rescue operation has commenced.”

#Update: Just in – CCTV Video showing you the exact moment of the reportedly gas explosion, at an apartment building block, killing at least 1 person, injuring 2 other and 12-14 other missing at #Jersey island in the port city of Saint Helier. pic.twitter.com/Aj4LnfgZsp — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) December 10, 2022

Hampshire Fire and Rescue are said to be in contact with the Jersey Fire and Rescue Service to provide assistance with the search for those missing.

It is understood that between 20 and 30 people had been moved to the St Helier Town Hall where they are being cared for.

Kristina Moore, the Chief Minister of Jersey, confirmed the fire at the flats run by Andium Homes had been extinguished. Andium she said, were working to ensure anyone who has been displaced has somewhere to stay on Saturday night.

She added that the scene would take some days to clear with forensics teams ready to undertake their investigations, that is once the area is deemed safe for them to enter.

Speaking at a press conference Moore said: “Through these difficult times, I think it’s reassuring for everyone to see what amazing strength we have within our emergency services and, again, we just thank everybody who stepped up and came to the rescue and continue to work on the scene.

“This is going to take some days and we will keep everyone updated and fully informed and we will do our very best to ensure everybody is properly looked after.”

More details to follow.