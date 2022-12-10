BREAKING UPDATE: Explosion in Jersey block of flats leavers one dead and several injured Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Hi-de-Hi! actress dies after a fall aged 79

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 December 2022 • 13:58

Ruth Madoc - Credit Talent Agent Belfiedl and Ward Ltd

The Hi-de-Hi! actress Ruth Madoc has died after being hospitalised following a fall. She was aged 79. 

The Hi-de-Hi! star was hospitalised earlier this week after a fall that resulted in her requiring surgery. The star was in Torquay starring in a pantomime at the time of the accident. 

The death was confirmed by her agent on Saturday, December 10. 

Down in Torquay to perform in Christmas pantomime version of Aladdin the former Hi-de-Hi! star, had been forced to quit the show after her fall. 

The talented actress was best known for her role as Gladys Pugh in the 80s holiday camp sitcom, but as her agent Phil Belfield of Belfield & Ward Ltd said, she is “one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many.

“It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much loved client Ruth Madoc.

“Ruth passed away on the afternoon of Friday 9 December while in hospital following surgery for a fall she had earlier in the week, which had led her to have to withdraw from panto in Torquay.

“A real legend of the British entertainment scene, she was one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many. She is gone far too soon. Our hearts are broken!

“Thoughts are with her daughter Lowri, her son Rhys and all of her family.”

The Hi-de-Hi actress will be long remembered not only for iconic role in the series, but also for her film and many stage appearances. She will be missed. 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading