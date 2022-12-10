BREAKING: Hi-de-Hi! actress dies after a fall aged 79

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 December 2022 • 13:58

Ruth Madoc - Credit Talent Agent Belfiedl and Ward Ltd

The Hi-de-Hi! actress Ruth Madoc has died after being hospitalised following a fall. She was aged 79.

The Hi-de-Hi! star was hospitalised earlier this week after a fall that resulted in her requiring surgery. The star was in Torquay starring in a pantomime at the time of the accident.

The death was confirmed by her agent on Saturday, December 10.

Down in Torquay to perform in Christmas pantomime version of Aladdin the former Hi-de-Hi! star, had been forced to quit the show after her fall.

The talented actress was best known for her role as Gladys Pugh in the 80s holiday camp sitcom, but as her agent Phil Belfield of Belfield & Ward Ltd said, she is “one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many.

We are all deeply saddened at Gold to learn that the wonderful Ruth Madoc has passed away at 79. Audiences adored her as Gladys Pugh in Hi-De-Hi! Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult and sad time. pic.twitter.com/r1is092YiG — GOLD (@goldchannel) December 10, 2022

“It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much loved client Ruth Madoc.

“Ruth passed away on the afternoon of Friday 9 December while in hospital following surgery for a fall she had earlier in the week, which had led her to have to withdraw from panto in Torquay.

“From film work such as Fiddler On The Roof and Under Milk Wood with Richard Burton and her iconic TV performance as Gladys Pugh in Hi De Hi! and more recently in Little Britain and on stage with Calendar Girls (the play and the musical), plus recent acclaim in short films Skinny Fat and Cardiff, she was truly a national treasure and was looking forward to getting back on the road in 2023 with The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

“A real legend of the British entertainment scene, she was one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many. She is gone far too soon. Our hearts are broken!

“Thoughts are with her daughter Lowri, her son Rhys and all of her family.”

Rest in peace Ruth Madoc . She once lived in my street many years ago. We would ring her telephone number and shout Hi Di Hi when she answered. She always said Ho Di Ho back. Lovely lady. pic.twitter.com/Hh6v8TSXx8 — Auntie Pegg (@AuntiePegg) December 10, 2022

The Hi-de-Hi actress will be long remembered not only for iconic role in the series, but also for her film and many stage appearances. She will be missed.

