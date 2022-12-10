BREAKING: Manuel Neuer has broken his leg in a skiing accident

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 December 2022 • 13:06
The FC Bayern and German goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, has broken his leg in a skiing accident putting paid to the rest of his season.
Neuer broke his leg and had to undergone an operation that has meant a miserable end to a disappointing season for the German captain.
He told Alert News 24 “While I was trying to clear my head while skiing, I suffered a fracture in my lower leg. It pains me to know that the current season is over for me.”
Bayern wished their leader a rapid recovery and said that the operation on his leg had been successful. They also confirmed that he would be out for the rest of the season. This after a disappointing end to the World Cup with a shock defeat.
