BREAKING: Manuel Neuer has broken his leg in a skiing accident

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 December 2022 • 13:06

The FC Bayern and German goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, has broken his leg in a skiing accident putting paid to the rest of his season. 

Neuer broke his leg and had to undergone an operation that has meant a miserable end to a disappointing season for the German captain. 

He told Alert News 24 “While I was trying to clear my head while skiing, I suffered a fracture in my lower leg. It pains me to know that the current season is over for me.”

Bayern wished their leader a rapid recovery and said that the operation on his leg had been successful. They also confirmed that he would be out for the rest of the season. This after a disappointing end to the World Cup with a shock defeat. 

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

