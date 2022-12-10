Driving forward in DeFi Innovation: Oryen Network, Aptos, and GMX

By EWN • 10 December 2022 • 11:00

Innovations in the crypto space abound, and more often, the players come with platforms designed to improve the investor experience. The Oryen Network is shaping the crypto landscape with innovative functionalities on its platform as Aptos and GMX follow suit.

It’s due to these innovative utilities that are driving the success of Oryen’s initial coin offering (ICO), which is currently returning an astronomical 320% price increase in presale 7. Oryen doesn’t have vesting. It auto-airdrops the token to the holders’ wallets. ICO buyers enjoy an equal opportunity to benefit. The launch price will be $0.35.

Oryen is the cake that everyone wants a piece of and is a subject that thrills and arouses the interests of serious investors. YouTubers, including Jim Crypto and Steven Clarke, are excited about this innovative protocol on the DeFi platform. In addition, Business2Community lists ORY among the best projects to consider in 2022.

Oryen Network

All these accolades received by ORY culminate from its innovative solutions that cater to its investors’ interests. Leading the pack in Oryen innovations is the auto-staking (OAT) technique. Oryen’s OAT staking solution rewards holders with daily returns of 0.177% and yearly gains of 90%.

The ORY staking platform incorporates a liquidity pool backed by in-house treasury support that stabilizes the token price and guarantees returns even in adverse conditions. As such, investors will only buy and hold the token without worrying about instabilities that often rock the markets.

The debut token price of $0.05 has risen and currently stands at $0.21 in presale 7.

Aptos

Aptos is another DeFi platform with innovative features for safety through validators who verify transactions. Aptos run on horizontal scaling to prevent stress on its platform during expansion.

GMX

GMX DeFi platform utilizes smart contracts to execute direct token trades between users. GMX is the decentralised exchange token that offers traders the benefit of low fees and zero slippage. Though the token has been impressive, November marked its worst performance, but with Oryen ICO, investors found a great offer in ORY.

Conclusion

Innovations are healthy for an industry that relies on fast and bulk transactions. Traders need to act fast whenever price changes occur. Hence the need for robust DeFi platforms. Aptos and GMX provide innovative products in their portfolios, but Oryen leads the pack with its unique auto-staking innovations.

Get More Information Here:

Join Presale: https://presale.oryennetwork.io/register

Website: https://oryennetwork.io/

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido