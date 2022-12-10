Environmentalists say ‘No’ to plans for further Mil Palmeras (Alicante) development

By Linda Hall • 10 December 2022 • 16:42

MIL PALMERAS: Plans for a further 954 properties Photo credit: InSpain

ENVIRONMENTALISTS opposed to the future Mil Palmeras development called for the land to be reclassified.

If the project goes ahead, 954 properties would be built on 159,000 square metres of land located between Dehesa de Campoamar and Pilar de la Horada, limited to the west by the N-332 and a built-up coastal area to the east.

The plans for 10-storey apartment blocks, amended after they were first displayed in 2021, are once more on public display.

The Friends of Sierra Escalona Association (ASE) announced that they will again lodge objections to the project, demanding special protection for the land. The group also wants to see an ecological corridor created between Sierra Escalona and Dehesa de Campoamor, enabling movement of wildlife and dispersal of plant species.

Miguel Angel Pavon, ASE’s president, claimed that 6.6 hectares of the proposed development were at risk of flooding owing to the area’s geological features. Another 16 hectares were covered by the Generalitat’s Patival Plan, introduced to protect undeveloped coastal land, while a further 1,800 square metres at the extreme south-east of the project belonged to the state-owned maritime strip.

Approving the project would be senseless, Pavon said. “It would mean a continuance of the irrational desire to overcrowd the coast,” he declared.

