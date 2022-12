UPDATE: Greek MEP arrested in EU corruption investigation told to resign

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 December 2022 • 15:52

15:46 (December 10) – The Socialist Party in Greece has urged Eva Kaili, the European Parliament Vice-President to resign.

Kaili twas arrested by Belgium authorities investigating corruption within the EU that implicates World Cup hosts Qatar.

Qatar are said to have “bought” the support of officials in an effort to win the rights to host the tournament but also to help improve their image in the EU. A member of the party told the AFP news agency: “There is pressure within the party for Kaili to leave her seat at the European parliament.” She is said to be resisting with another Greek politician saying: “For the moment, she does not wish to give up her seat as she knows it would imply losing her parliamentary immunity.” The president of the Greek socialists (PASOK) Nikos Androulakis had expelled her from the party following her on Friday. Kaili, a 44-year-old former television presenter, is being held for questioning along with four other suspects also detained on Friday. 22:21 (December 9) – Qatar is suspected of being at the heart of EU corruption according to an updated report by Le Soir.

Belgian police conducted a wave of searches on Friday morning following an investigation that was started in July 2022. At the time a criminal organisation was suspected of having infiltrated the heart of the European Parliament, with a former MEP and the head of the International Trade Union Confederation arrested.

The federal prosecutors office said: “The federal judicial police conducted 16 searches (at 14 different addresses) in several Brussels municipalities. Notably in Ixelles, Schaerbeek, Crainhem, Forest and Brussels-City. These searches were carried out as part of a wide-ranging investigation into alleged criminal organization, corruption and money laundering.”

Anti-corruption investigators “suspect a Gulf country of trying to influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament,” according to the federal prosecutor’s offic.

This they say they did by “paying substantial sums of money or offering large gifts to third parties with a significant political and/or strategic position in the European Parliament.”

Qatar is not specifically mentioned but several well-informed sources told Le Soir and Knack that it was indeed the host state of the World Cup.

Among the arrests are former S&D MEP Pier-Antonio Panzeri of Italy, the newly elected General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) Luca Visentini, as well as an NGO director and a European parliamentary assistant.

At this stage formal charges have not been laid with the individuals arrested for a hearing in the presence of a lawyer. They could be brought before the judge within 48 hours, who would then decide on possible arrest warrants.

All these suspects are of Italian nationality or origin and are active in pro-human rights associations and NGOs. Panzeri is also the president of Fight impunity, a non-profit organisation promoting “the fight against impunity for serious human rights violations” and international justice.

The money recovered this morning is said to have been found in the Brussels residence of the former MEP.

Information gained by Le Soir suggests that for Qatar, it is about defending “its” much-maligned football World Cup, and the emirate’s supposed progress on human rights or the working conditions of migrants.”

The European Parliament has said it does not issues statements around ongoing investigations but that it was assisting the police in what would appear to have been an attempt at lobbying that has overstepped the mark.

15:36 (December 9) – Four people have been detained in Belgium following an investigation by police into attempts to corrupt an Italian former member of the European parliament (MEP).

Belgian daily Le Soir said on Friday, December 9 that Qatar officials had attempted to bribe the socialist party member between 2004 and 209.

The accusations against Qatar have not been confirmed by the prosecutor’s office who simply stated that a Gulf state was involved.

Investigators have suspected for some time that attempts were being made to “buy” influence in the European parliament.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed the suspicions saying: “investigators have suspected a Gulf country of influencing the economic and political decisions of the European parliament, and this by transferring consequential sums of money or giving sizeable gifts to third parties with a significant and / or strategic position within the European parliament.

“Among those arrested is a former member of European parliament.”

The investigation has been looking into “corruption” and “money laundering” resulting in 16 raids in the Belgian capital and home of the European parliament. More than €600,000 are said to have been seized along with computer equipment and mobile phones.

The identity of the former MEP has not been released nor have the details of the Gulf Country accused of attempting to corrupt an Italian MP.

