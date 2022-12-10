Hostage taker arrested in Dresden Mall incident leaving at least one dead

According to German news site RND on Saturday, December 10, it is unclear whether the hostage taker was injured in his arrest or whether he had injured himself. What is clear is that police say he is no in a fit state to be interrogated at present.

It is thought that the 40-year-old killed his mother earlier in the morning before taking an employee and a child hostage in the Altmarkt-Galerie shopping centre.

The police say they are currently investigating a third site with reports of another shooting in the Radio Dresden Ammonhof office building,.

The hostages are said to have been freed unharmed although clearly suffering from the shock of being taken hostage.