Pied Piper not required after all to rid Crevillent (Alicante) of rats

By Linda Hall • 10 December 2022 • 17:00
RATS: Town not overrun, councillor insisted
Photo credit: Pixabay/Christine McCall
Accompanied by an employee from a pest control firm, she visited the zone in question where it was obvious that traps had disappeared. At the same time an old building had collapsed in the area, Asencio explained afterwards.
“This forced the rodents to leave their nests and burrows and flee,” the councillor said.
New traps were put immediately put in place, Asencio announced.
“It’s important to emphasise that these traps are left in places that are not in plain sight and neither children nor any other person could come across them, as they are put inside their dens.”
This had been an isolated incident, she said, adding that the Partido Popular spokesman, Miguel Angel Sanchez, should have made sure of the facts before damaging Crevillent’s image by depicting it on the internet as a town plagued with rats.
“The situation in Crevillent is no different from when the PP governed,” Asencio said. “We have many empty plots of land as well as abandoned houses and buildings and unless their owners clear them and then call in pest control experts, the problem will never end,” she declared.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
