Putin tells Russian nation he is the only one they can trust for true answers about Ukrainian conflict

By Chris King • 10 December 2022 • 3:45

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Evgenii Sribnyi/Shutterstock.com

President Vladimir Putin told the Russian people that he is the only one they can trust to give them true answers about the Ukrainian conflict.

Addressing the Russian nation on Friday, December 9, President Vladimir Putin urged the people to believe only him when it comes to answers about the deployment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The head of state acknowledged that there had been some problems with this, but that the Kremlin regularly cooperates with the Ministry of Defence. Now the issue is not so acute he insisted.

“You can’t trust anyone, only me”, Putin said. The Russian leader assured that the most acute problems with the supply of everything necessary for the Russian army during the special military operation have been resolved.

According to him, the Kremlin and the Ministry of Defence discuss issues related to the supply of Russian troops almost every day. “There really were problems”, Putin admitted, not ruling out that some of them still remain unresolved.

“Although I am assured that they are becoming smaller and smaller in volume, they are no longer as acute as they were at the beginning of this process related to mobilisation”, the President said.

The problems have not yet been fully resolved, Putin stressed, however, in his words, it is a matter of time. He added that the biggest difficulties were behind him, and pointed out that it will take some time to establish the relevant industries. At the moment, the Ministry of Industry is actively involved in this task he revealed, as reported by dailystorm.ru.

___________________________________________________________

