Reinforce your crypto portfolio with these Tokens: Cardano, Stellar and Big Eyes Coin

Your crypto portfolio is solid proof of how much you may know about the market. If you wish to be an expert in crypto trading, then you must show proof through your crypto portfolio. For this reason, you’re always in search of blue-chip cryptocurrencies that have what it takes to push your portfolio higher than you wish.

Many cryptocurrencies have failed to make it past several crypto winters. Nevertheless, blue-chip cryptocurrencies can. In this article, we present Cardano, Stellar, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), as some of the cryptocurrencies that have the potential to reinforce your crypto portfolio in the long term.

Cardano’s newest update could fire-up coin

Just as 2022 was about to close, Cardano’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, hinted at a potential update that was set to take place on the Cardano blockchain. In the fourth quarter of the year, Cardano completed its Vasil Upgrade—positioning itself as a top layer-1 blockchain network built to scale. Its native token, ADA, reacted to the upgrade, but correctly a little.

Since Cardano’s upgrade, ADA has had highs and lows and could be set for something better in the next crypto bull run. Cardano blockchain has set the platform for its native token to grow in value, and its community is patiently waiting for the next bull season to take their profits. While the newest update is unclear, as hinted by Cardano’s founder, there could be more Web3-focused smart contracts on Cardano as the crypto world repositions to become fully Web3-based soon.

Stellar is a Cryptocurrency you do not want to overlook

Stellar, also called XLM, is a digital currency similar to Ripple and Monero. XLM is used to power digital platforms and facilitate transparent transactions on these platforms. Stellar has somewhat been trading at a favourable price, which any beginner could easily buy and hodl with. Stellar’s low price could be attributed to the low demand for the asset, following the downward spiral of the crypto market.

However, Stellar has been predicted to be in high demand soon, when the digital currency market picks up. A potential win for Ripple could encourage this development.

Stellar is dubbed the internet money of the future. As we dive into a fully-driven Web3 ecosystem, we could see more use cases for Stellar.

Big Eyes Coin tables many promises as it wraps up its Presale

Big Eyes Coin’s promises continue to stack as it nears presale closure. There isn’t a certain date when the presale will be over, but the latest developments suggest that there could be a CEX listing before the presale closes.

Big Eyes Coin is a cat-themed meme cryptocurrency built to scale and profit liquidity to DeFi. It will be at the centre of the Big Eyes ecosystem and power services that include NFTs and crypto trading. The Big Eyes Coin presale has been used as a case study by many up-and-coming meme tokens and ecosystems concerning its success.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido