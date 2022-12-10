Russia promises US and allies legal consequences for helping Ukraine to pinpoint targets

By Chris King • 10 December 2022 • 3:19

Image of Russian diplomat, Vasily Nebenzya. Credit: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com

Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian Permanent Representative to the UN promised the US and its allies will face legal consequences for helping Ukraine to aim its weapons.

Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, on Friday, December 9, accused the United States and its allies of helping Ukraine to pinpoint targets for its weapons. Speaking at a meeting convened at the request of Moscow, he promised that legal consequences would occur as a result.

He particularly accused the Americans of being involved in the work of HIMARS, and that targeting is carried out using US military satellites. Nebenzya also claimed that the Russian strategic airfields of Dyagilevo and Engels were recently attacked by drones using American satellite data.

The diplomat assured that Moscow definitely knows about the assistance of American specialists to Ukraine in the operation of the HIMARS installations. According to him, the US military: ‘on the ground is coordinating satellite and intelligence information, loading accurate coordinates, RSHO software and monitoring the effectiveness of the use of installations’.

He noted also that: ‘there are reports that the Russian strategic airfields Diaghilevo and Engels were attacked using American satellite data. Modernised Soviet Tu-141 Strizh drones were aimed at the target using the American global GPS satellite system’.

Nebenzya stated that Russia: ‘carefully records all such criminal actions of the United States and its allies. There will be specific legal consequences for all those involved’, he promised, as reported by kommersant.ru.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, airfields in the Ryazan and Saratov regions were attacked by Ukrainian drones on December 5. They were shot down, three soldiers were killed, and two aircraft were damaged. In response, the US State Department said that Washington does not encourage Kyiv to strike at targets outside of Ukraine.

