Top Two Cryptocurrencies to buy for the 2022 Bear Market: Shiba Inu and Dogeliens

By EWN • 10 December 2022 • 10:40

The term “bear market” is used by cryptocurrency specialists to refer to a time during which the value of cryptocurrencies experiences a decline of at least 20%. Due to the 2022 cryptocurrency market crisis, the value of all cryptocurrencies has plummeted.

The widespread fear produced by this incident has slowed the infusion of fresh capital into the cryptocurrency market. We know one thing about the market: nothing lasts forever.

There will always be a bull market right after a bear market, and sometimes coin prices even hit new highs during bull markets. If you want to avoid missing out when cryptocurrency prices eventually take off, it’s advisable to buy during market dips. Buying is essential, but knowing which cryptocurrencies are best to buy in a bear market is even more crucial.

Two digital currencies, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the more recent Dogeliens (DOGET), may prove to be advantageous during the present market downturn. Find out more in this article.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) The Meme Coin

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme coin was created to challenge the dominance of Dogecoin in the meme token sector of the cryptocurrency industry.

Compared to Dogecoin, Shiba Inu has a lower coin supply and quicker transaction speeds. There are several parallels between the two top meme coins as well. For instance, like DOGE, SHIB can be used as a tipping coin.

After Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) has the highest daily transaction volume, at over $2 billion. An estimated $6 billion is the total market worth of this meme coin project.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is ranked 12th on coinmarketcap.com, having gained value by over 25 times from its initial market debut. The project’s popularity has dropped by more than 90 percent since its height, but it still has a solid foundation and a sizable community supporting it.

Dogeliens (DOGET) The New Crypto

Dogeliens found that barely 7% of the global population had any understanding of cryptocurrencies at all. This is a significant setback to the spread of cryptocurrencies worldwide, but Dogeliens promised a 100 percent boost on its Puptopia. This is possible because all Dogelien puppies have attended the renowned Dogeliens academy, where they were taught all about the cryptocurrency market.

The forthcoming iteration of the growing NFT revolution is promised to be covered in great depth at Dogeliens (DOGET) academy, along with the opportunities and challenges of blockchain technology. Everyone in the Dogeliens academy will be able to get the resources and education they need to be ready for this massive cultural transformation through one central online location.

Dogeliens goes further by providing metaverse games and instructional information to help users better grasp cryptocurrencies on its platform, therefore increasing the token’s utility. Due to its open-source nature, developers have full access to Dogeliens’s source code and can make any necessary adjustments. Dogeliens use the DOGET as their currency.

As many as 25,000,000,000 DOGETs are available for purchase. Therefore, it is a highly worthwhile token to analyse in the current crypto market.

When venturing into a bear market, it’s smart to invest in a currency that hasn’t been harmed by the price drop. The new cryptocurrency Dogeliens (DOGET) has a lot of promise and a wide variety of applications.

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a decentralised platform where users can stake and earn tokens using P2P cryptocurrency. Another positive aspect of staking DOGET is the relatively nominal transaction fee it imposes.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

