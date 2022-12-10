WATCH BREAKING: Fire reported at Russian Crimea barracks Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 December 2022 • 15:08

Unconfirmed reports are  coming in of a fire at Russian barracks in Sovetskoe in Crimea.

The area is believed to be where many mobilised (call-up) Russian soldiers are being housed. 

There is a suggestion that many are injured or dead with the facility housing so-called Chrnobiks.

Updates to follow. 

