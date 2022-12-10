WATCH BREAKING: Fire reported at Russian Crimea barracks

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 December 2022 • 15:08
BREAKING‼️ Barracks in Crimean on fire🔥
‼️ In Sovetskoe at about 6 am
the barracks are on fire, where several hundred (according to some sources, several thousand) chmobiks were stationed
there are dead and wounded#Crimea #Ukraine #Russia #MobilizationInRussia #RussianArmy pic.twitter.com/ehC7SgoK3m
— @PStyleOne1 (@PStyle0ne1) December 10, 2022
The area is believed to be where many mobilised (call-up) Russian soldiers are being housed.
There is a suggestion that many are injured or dead with the facility housing so-called Chrnobiks.
🚨#BREAKING: Unconfirmed reports of a fatal barracks fire in Sovetskoe, #Crimea. pic.twitter.com/39rPgmwsJt
— Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) December 10, 2022
Updates to follow.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
