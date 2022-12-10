WATCH: Unbelievable scenes of a whale shark on the Spanish coast

Whale sharks are not something you see in the Mediterranean, so when divers saw the amazing creature off Almadraba they just had to film it and share the footage.

Video of the creature was shared with new site LaVanguardia who published it on Saturday, December 10

It is believed that this is the first time that a whale shark has been sighted in the Mediterranean, with the largest living nonmammalian vertebrate growing up to 18m or 61 feet in length.

Generally found in waters that do not drop below 21c, whale sharks are plankton eaters that can live between 80 and 130 years.