WATCH: Unbelievable scenes of a whale shark on the Spanish coast

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 December 2022 • 15:31

Whale Shark - Max Topchii Shutterstock

Whale sharks are not something you see in the Mediterranean, so when divers saw the amazing creature off Almadraba they just had to film it and share the footage. 

Video of the creature was shared with new site LaVanguardia who published it on Saturday, December 10

It is believed that this is the first time that a whale shark has been sighted in the Mediterranean, with the largest living nonmammalian vertebrate growing up to 18m or 61 feet in length. 

Generally found in waters that do not drop below 21c, whale sharks are plankton eaters that can live between 80 and 130 years. 

 

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

