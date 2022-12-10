Welcome the New Year in Plaza de la Constitucion in Torrevieja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 10 December 2022 • 21:10

TWELVE GRAPES: Tradition demands that they be eaten at midnight on December 31 Photo credit: Ianpegg

TORREVIEJA residents and visitors will be able to enjoy an organised New Year’s Eve fiesta in Plaza de la Constitucion.

The town hall regularly pulls out all the stops for the town’s Inmaculada fiestas and over Christmas, but this will be the first time that they are putting on a New Year’s Eve celebration.

The Fiestas department has allocated €87,251 for the event scheduled to begin at 11.30pm and continue until 1.30am.

As well as a DJ and a confetti cannon that fires on the last stroke of midnight, there will be a Cotillon (bag of party favours) for everyone seeing in the New Year in the plaza.

Children will have their own Tardevieja on December 30, complete with grapes, Cotillon and activities that include workshops and a Wishes Table where they can write their wishes for the coming year. There will also be an artificial snow machine that the organisers promise will neither stain nor soak participants.

Coinciding with the 12 grapes, 12 balloons will be released to mark the strokes of midnight that, as for the adults, will end a confetti explosion.

