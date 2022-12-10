Will Big Eyes Coin outpass crypto projects like OKB and Ripple once the market stabilises?

By EWN • 10 December 2022 • 10:00

Cryptocurrency is known for its volatility and high returns at the same time. The more risk-taking a person is, the more profit he ought to get. However, the condition of the industry is quite unstable due to factors like rising inflation rates, the post-pandemic crisis, and the Ukraine-Russian war. The recent bankruptcy of the FTX Token (FTT) has also contributed to the crypto market crash.

As a result of this situation, projects like OKB (OKB) and Ripple (XRP) are in a difficult position – their value has been fluctuating drastically. Also, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is ready to launch in the market once the presale ends. Will this new project survive despite the difficult times? Let’s explore this question in detail – starting with a brief overview of the existing cryptocurrencies, OKB (OKB) and Ripple (XRP).

OKB (OKB): Offering a variety of perks to the community

OKB (OKB) is a utility and governance token deployed on the OKB blockchain and simultaneously operating as a native cryptocurrency for the OKX (famous crypto exchange) ecosystem. Based on the number of OKB token one holds, the user can get discounts on purchases, incentives on trade, and access to exclusive features of the OKX ecosystem. Moreover, the team empowers token holders by giving them voting rights through Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). Today, OKB (OKB) ranks in the top 40 cryptocurrencies among around 21,000 projects, with a price of more than $21 each OKB (at the time of writing).

Ripple (XRP): Transforming traditional financial institutes into modern working spaces

Ripple (XRP) is one of the cryptocurrencies ranking in the list of top 10 projects on CoinMarketCap. This token serves its purpose as a payment protocol that facilitates financial institutions to process global money transfers. Through incorporating decentralized features, the developing team of the Ripple ecosystem aims to transform the old-structured financial institutions into better ones. To achieve this milestone, the team provides fast, cheap, and borderless transactions with higher scalability.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Shooting and aiming for higher heights in the meme token niche

After successfully marketing its token in Times Square in New York City, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is all set to launch into the market once the presale ends, and 1 USDT = 2857.14 BIG. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to emerge as a community-based meme token that allows users to unleash their creativity and connect with other community members within the ecosystem. For reaching this goal, the team is looking forward to multiple community events and competitions through which users can earn extra tokens and incentives.

Want to participate in the presale? Here is a detailed guide!

BIG is one of the most anticipated crypto tokens by the end of 2022. This can be vividly seen through the capital raised within this short span of 6 presale stages. The team has accumulated more than $11.21 million worth of funds and is ready to step into the 7th stage of the presale. The cryptocurrency is selling out fast. It is your sign to grab BIG tokens quickly before the price increases. To do so, you first need to select a suitable crypto wallet that you can use for the purchase. Trust Wallet and MetaMask are two options available.

The next step is to fund the wallet with ETH, BNB, or USDT tokens and proceed to purchase BIG. Then, connect your wallet and decide the number of BIG you want to buy. After confirmation, you have to wait for the presale season to end to have control over your tokens. That’s it! Isn’t it easy? Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is yet to launch. Thus, it is impossible to predict its success in the market. Hoping that this project proves to be a valuable addition to the market. When purchasing from the Big Eyes Coin presale, use exclusive code SUSHI211 for BIG bonuses!

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

