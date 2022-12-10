Woman loses her sight after having her eyeballs tattooed

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 December 2022 • 16:22

A woman of Jamaican heritage who is now resident in Belfast in Ireland, has lost her sight after having the whites of her eyes coloured in by a tattoo artist.

Despite having issues when the first eye was tattooed, news site 20minuots said on Saturday, December 10 that she went ahead and had the second coloured.

32-year-old Anaya Peterson is a big fan of body modifications but this time it has gone badly wrong. She had her first eye done in July 2020 and despite some complications went ahead with the second one some five months later.

Satisfied with the handy work she was appalled to find some months later that her eyes began to swell and she started to lose her vision. A visit to the doctor confirmed her worst fears, that she would need an operation to save her sight.

She has now been diagnosed as having a high risk of developing glaucoma, current and progressive vision loss.

“If I didn’t have my eyeballs tattooed, I wouldn’t have this problem. Even today I woke up with more floaters in my eyes.”

The tattooing of her eyeballs is irreversible as is the damage, which means that she will be blind in 30 to 40 years if not sooner.

Getting a tattoo or some other body modification is becoming more and more popular, but as people push the boat our with the type of modification so the risks increase as they did with this woman who lost her sight after having her eyeballs tattooed

