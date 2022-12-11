BREAKING: Ukrainian helicopter reportedly shot down in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 December 2022 • 14:12
BREAKING: AFU helicopter reportedly shot down in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine. Image: xykonst/Telegram
An AFU helicopter has reportedly been shot down in Ukraine’s Kostiantynivka, according to reports circulating on December 11.
Prominent Twitter account @AZgeopolitics posted a video of smoke billowing from the scene, alongside the caption: “🇷🇺💥🚁🇺🇦 Today, AFU helicopter was shot down in the DPR, its wreckage fell into the temporarily occupied city of Kostiantynivka, Ukraine.”
Another account reported that all those on board the helicopter had lost their lives due to the crash.
Twitter account @BabakTaghvaee1 wrote: “A Mi-8 Multipurpose helicopter of #Ukraine Army Aviation was shot down by a #Russian MANPADS at #Konstantinovka, #Donbas an hour ago. All crew onboard have lost their lives.”
Kostiantynivka is an industrial city in the Donetsk Oblast of eastern Ukraine, on the Kryvyi Torets river.
No official comment has been made by Russia or Ukraine regarding the crash.
This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with more information as it is made available.
