By Anna Ellis • 11 December 2022 • 15:16

Almeria requests approval for the renovation of San Miguel Tower and its surroundings. Image: Pacoasen/Shutterstock.com

Jesus Luque, the Councillor for Promotion of the City, highlighted the state of deterioration in which the Torre de San Miguel is in, saying, “it is a situation denounced on a social and heritage level.”

The councillor also reiterated the need to renovate and put the 18th-century building into use. “The tower is located in the Maritime Terrestrial Public Domain within the Natural Park of Cabo de Gata-Níjar and constitutes an Asset of Cultural Interest.”

Construction of the structure began in March 1756 by order of Ferdinand VI to protect the village of La Almadraba de Monteleva and its salt pans. Designed by the architect Tomas Warluzel d’Hostel it consists of two floors and access to the first floor via a staircase with a bridge.

According to the military officer Antonio María de Bucareli, in 1762 the tower was garrisoned with two lathe keepers, an infantry corporal, four soldiers and an artilleryman, as well as being protected by two cannons.

