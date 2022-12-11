Helicopter crashes in a field in Kilcullen area of County Kildare, Ireland

Emergency services are reported to be attending an incident in County Kildare in the Republic of Ireland this evening, Sunday, December 11, after a helicopter crashed into a field in the Kilcullen area, according to rte.ie.

The area has reportedly been cordoned off by the Gardai while the incident is dealt with. There is currently no information regarding the condition, identities, or the number of passengers who were on board.

Three inspectors from the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) are confirmed to be on-site, as confirmed in a statement from the Department of Transport. “The AAIU has been notified of an occurrence involving a light helicopter approximately 6km southeast of Kilcullen, County Kildare. Three inspectors of air accidents are deploying to the site to commence an investigation”, it read.