By Chris King • 11 December 2022 • 18:03

Multiple people critical after being pulled from freezing Solihull lake in West Midlands

Emergency services in the West Midlands are dealing with an incident involving multiple people who have been rescued from a lake in Solihull with water at freezing temperatures.

Emergency services are reportedly dealing with a serious incident this afternoon, Sunday, December 11, in the West Midlands town of Solihull. Multiple people are believed to be in critical condition after being pulled out of a lake with water in freezing temperatures.

According to police reports, the incident occurred in the Kingshurst area at Babbs Mill Park on Fordbridge Road. Firefighting crews from the West Midlands Fire Service are also in attendance.

Ambulances and police vehicles are parked up as far as Stonebridge Crescent estate, all along Fordbridge Road, with roads currently cordoned off, as reported by birminghammail.co.uk.

“You can hear sirens, everywhere you look there’s blue lights”, tweeted Tony Larner, the head of Birmingham Live @tlarner.

We are currently at the scene of a serious incident at Babbs Mill Park, Fordbridge Road, #Kingshurst, #Solihull. A number of people have been pulled from a lake and are being transported to hospital. They are believed to be in a critical condition. pic.twitter.com/lYUB6kZJRK — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) December 11, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

