By Chris King • 11 December 2022 • 2:55

Police units responding to active shooter at Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, Virginia

An active shooter has been reported at the Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, with police units said to be responding to the scene.

Police units are responding this Saturday, December 10, to reports of an active shooter at the Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, Virginia. The mall has been placed on lockdown with shoppers confined to the stores while security services search for the suspected gunman.

#BREAKING Active shooter at Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, Virginia. The mall is currently on lockdown, and people are hiding in stores. — Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) December 11, 2022

One of the shoppers posted a ‘live’ video on social media from inside the locked-down premises. People could be seen hiding out inside one of the stores. It is believed the shooter was located in the food court with reports of at least nine shots being heard.

#BREAKING #URGENT 🚨🚨🚨🚨 Live video from the scene shows people are still on lockdown throughout the Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, Virginia due to an active shooter. The shooter was in the food court and “at least” 9 shots were heard. pic.twitter.com/U7CnqibbeW — Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) December 11, 2022

Greenbrier Mall is only a short distance from the Walmart in Chesapeake where another shooting incident occurred recently.

