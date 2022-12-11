Campaigner Ngozi Fulani closes her Sistah Space charity due to ‘security concerns’

By Chris King • 11 December 2022 • 1:17

The Sistah Space charity campaigner Ngozi Fulani announced that ‘security concerns’ have led her to temporarily close her organisation.

Ngozi Fulani, the campaigner who runs the Sistah Space charity organisation revealed this Saturday, December 10, in an online update to her supporters that she had been ‘forced to temporarily cease operations’ over security concerns.

A racism row blew up after Ms Fulani was approached at an anti-violence event in Buckingham Palace by Lady Susan Hussey – the late Queen’s 83-year-old former lady-in-waiting, and Prince William’s godmother – who asked her repeatedly where she ‘really’ came from.

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Lady Susan Hussey resigned after Ms Fulani went public with her comments about the conversation at the Palace. Her charity supports abuse victims from African and Caribbean backgrounds.

Writing on social media about the incident at the Queen Consort’s reception, she described Lady Hussey’s line of questioning – after she had already informed her that she was British – as ‘horrific abuse’.

‘Thank you for the continued support and messages. Unfortunately recent events meant that we were forced to temporarily cease many of our operations to ensure the safety of our service users and our team”, said a message on the Sistah Space Instagram page on Friday, December 9.

It continued: ‘We are overwhelmed by the amount of support and encouragement and look forward to fully reinstating our services as soon as safely possible’.

When interviewed on Good Morning Britain, Ms Fulani claimed that her hair had also been touched during the encounter.

‘I was stood next to two other women – black women – and she (Lady Susan) just made a beeline for me and she took my locks and moved it out of the way so that she could see my name badge’, she told the ITV show. ‘That’s a no-no. I wouldn’t put my hands in someone’s hair and culturally it’s not appropriate’, she added.

An argument was raised following the incident that maybe Lady Susan’s comments were down to her age. Ms Fulani refuted this claim, insisting instead that it was down to racism.

‘I’ve heard so many suggestions it’s about her age and stuff like that and I think that’s a kind of a disrespect about ageism. Are we saying that because of your age you can’t be racist or you can’t be inappropriate?’, she told BBC Radio 4.

‘If you invite people to an event, as I said, against domestic abuse, and there are people there from different demographics, I don’t see the relevance of whether I’m British or not British. You’re trying to make me unwelcome in my own space’, as reported by metro.co.uk.

