Can Big Eyes Coin reach the same heights as Polkadot & Cardano?

By EWN • 11 December 2022 • 12:20

The crypto market sees a never-ending crisis this year, thanks to the aftershocks of COVID-19 that hit almost every economy and financial system. However, we still see several coins coming over to expand the market, but most of them usually fail in the initial stages of the presale. Luckily, this meme coin named Big Eyes Coin (BIG) managed to raise over 11 million dollars in its presale stages and is still not stopping.

The surprising fact is that it did this all without the involvement of any big name or crypto celebrity like Elon Musk, who’s often seen playing with Dogecoin’s (DOGE) trends. At the same time, Polkadot (DOT) couldn’t manage to break its resistance line of six dollars and still consolidates between its support of five dollars and the same resistance line. Let’s find out today if Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has the potential to outrun Dogecoin, which even Polkadot & Cardano could never do for months.

Polkadot – The Parachains King

Polkadot (DOT) is a Web3-infused sharded protocol or scaling solution on top of the Ethereum network that helps specialised blockchains connect and thus makes them interoperable. The connected blockchains can then share data, assets, information, and much more, not just limited to the transfer of cryptocurrencies.

Polkadot (DOT) is also known as a layer-zero metaprotocol and has four main components that define its network and operations all in all. DOT is the native token of this vast blockchain network and protocol, with a circulating supply of over 1.14 billion tokens. Its current price consolidates between five and six dollars as of December 2022.

Cardano – Prominent Altcoin in the Crypto Industry

Cardano (ADA) is another prominent cryptocurrency, that is aiming to rule the crypto world. It has various usability features that will help it to make it to the top of cryptocurrency rankings. Any individual holding ADA coins has the right to vote on proposed ideas for software upgradation.

All the propositions presented by the team go through a comprehensive peer review, which any token holder can challenge. This intense exercise is done to ensure the network is stable and durable. ADA is one of the largest crypto networks to use the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, while most were using the Proof-of-Work (POW) networks. ETH is also shifting to PoS after the successful endeavour by ADA and other cryptocurrencies.

Big Eyes Coin – Worth the Hype?

A new hyped-up or, better to say, over-hyped meme cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is currently selling in its presale stages. Hundreds of blogs and articles have been published on various popular websites and crypto news sites on this project. Is it worth the hype?

Well, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) started its presale in August 2022, and in a short time, it managed to raise 4 million dollars from its early stages. It didn’t stop after that, and currently, the coin is nearing its 8th presale stage with over 11 million already in store by selling its BIG coins. It is based on an anime-styled cat theme and has heavily marketed itself to stay in the sight of early birds for over three months now.

How to get into the BIG Project Early?

If you also want to get into the BIG presale, simply hover over the project’s website or presale page and connect your crypto wallet to purchase its coins. You can buy them with ETH, BNB, or USDT. If you purchase them in stage 7, you’ll get 3181.82 BIG coins for every USDT or equivalent cryptocurrency you pay. This stage will conclude once one USDT equals 2857.14 BIG coins, and stage 8 will start. You can acquire or claim your purchased coins once the presale is over.

Looking at its fast-growing community, unsettling and increasing hype, and low price, it seems a good replica of Dogecoin (DOGE) but at a lower price, more quantity, and above all, a cat theme instead of a dog one. Let’s see how it performs after entering the market and whether it can succeed in giving a tough time to its competitors the way it did in its presale stages.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

