Can Big Eyes Coin reverse engineer the success of Internet Computer and Bitcoin?

There have been thousands of launches in the crypto market, but not all have been successful. The developers need to keep introducing innovative ideas to make a project worth buying. Internet Computer (ICP) is the biggest online network for Web 3.0. While Bitcoin (BTC), being the first-ever token, kept its value at the highest. A new addition to the list is Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which aims to become the highest-ever meme coin. Now, Let’s have a quick look at all these tokens.

What Made Internet Computer (ICP) Successful?

Internet Computer (ICP) is the first crypto project to transform the public internet into a blockchain computing network. ICP provides a more secure and scalable network for blockchain applications, tokenisation, and more. The developers can directly install their applications on the blockchain network and offer an experience similar to the existing apps but on the internet network. ICP offers the lowest storage plans starting from $5 per GB as compared to $310 for ETH. It offers both real-world and virtual-world benefits that enhance its value. ICP has been successful mainly due to its high computing power, speed, and security. It currently has a market cap of over $1 billion and ranks in the top 40 crypto platforms.

What’s The Reason Behind the Greatness of Bitcoin (BTC)?

Bitcoin (BTC) is the father of all digital currencies as it put forth the foundation on which the crypto space currently stands. Its founder, Satoshi Nakamoto, has never been found and is said to be a fake name adopted by a group of developers in the early days. Since the dawn of the crypto market, BTC has been at the top with a dominance of over 50% in most of its span. It recently touched the $60k mark, but due to market conditions, it has come down to less than $20k. It is the first-ever peer-to-peer currency for online transactions without interference from any intermediary. Anyone who buys crypto buys a chunk of BTC, as experts say this currency will never die.

Will Big Eyes Coin (BIG) successfully follow its roadmap?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has presented a long roadmap for the project, which they claim to fulfill in the coming years. Phase 1 is currently in progress with the live public presale, 15k telegram members, and live social channels. As soon as the presale stages end, BIG will enter phase 2.

Phase 2 is named Leap, in which BIG will be listed on Uniswap, increasing the telegram members to 25k, making the first charity donation to ocean sanctuaries, and snippets of NFTs released for teasers. A merch shop and BIG swap will also be live in this phase. As for phase 3, BIG will launch the NFTs with major exclusive NFT events for its holders. In phase 3, the team will make the second charity donation. And in phase 4, Catwalk, which is also the last phase, the team will focus on expanding the project on different exchanges.

Here’s How to get BIG Coins in the Pre-Launch Sale!

Follow this quick guide to buy your first BIG tokens before the end of 2022. In the ongoing stage 7, BIG is selling 3181 BIG coins for 1 USDT, which is a great opportunity for low-budget buyers. Get a crypto wallet from the browser or play store, create a new wallet and fill it with as many funds as you want. Now, head to BIG’s presale page and connect the newly-made wallet. Swap the number of USDT with BIG coins and come back after the sale ends to claim your tokens. If BIG follows its stated roadmap, it has a high chance of making it to the end like ICP did and ending up in popular projects. As a meme coin, it might sound difficult, so ensure to do your research before hopping on the project

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

