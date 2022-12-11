Four officers injured in knife attack at French airport of Biarritz Pays Basque

By Chris King • 11 December 2022 • 18:56

Image of Biarritz-Pays Basque airport in France. Credit: Google maps - Aéroport de Biarritz-Pays Basque

An incident at the French airport of Biarritz Pays Basque saw four police officers injured in a knife attack.

A man was arrested at Biarritz Pays Basque airport in France this afternoon, Sunday, December 11, after allegedly attacking and stabbing three police officers. The incident occurred at around 4pm when the detainee – said to be under the influence of narcotics – attempted to board a flight to Berlin.

As he passed through airport security, a knife was detected in his luggage. When the PAF Border Police refused to allow him to pass, he reportedly became aggressive. During the ensuing arrest, he inflicted knife injuries on three of the officers. The arrested man is thought to be either a German or Dutch national.

Of the four police officers involved in the incident, two were transported to the Bayonne University Hospital, without a vital prognosis. The arrested individual was also injured, and he was transferred to the Aguilera clinic under police custody.

A procedure for “attempted intentional homicide on agents holding public authority” has reportedly been opened against him. For the moment, there are no indications that this was a terror-related incident, as reported by francebleu.fr.

