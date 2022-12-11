Freed Russian arms dealer Victor Bout voices support for Putin’s Ukraine invasion and slams ‘suicide of civilization’ in West

By Chris King • 11 December 2022 • 4:27
Rusian arms dealer Victor Bout.
Credit: Wikipedia - By Drug Enforcement Administration - cropped from http://msnbcmedia.msn.com/i/MSNBC/Components/Photo/_new/101117_viktor-bout.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17242037
Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was released from an American prison in exchange for American basketball star Brittney Griner is back on home soil he wasted no time in voicing his full support of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Bout also admitted that if he had the skills, he would become a volunteer. During an interview with RT, he said: “I fully support, if I had the opportunity and the necessary skills, I would, of course, volunteer”. At the same time, he described the events currently unfolding in Western countries as the ‘suicide of civilization’.
The man once dubbed the ‘Merchant of Death’ claimed that the judge who announced his verdict in an American court admitted that he was a ‘normal businessman’ who had not done anything illegal, according to dailystorm.ru.
On December 8, Bout, who had been serving a 25-year sentence in the United States on charges of arms trafficking, was exchanged for Griner. The basketball star had been sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia for drug smuggling. Their swap took place at the airport in Abu Dhabi.
__________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.