Freed Russian arms dealer Victor Bout voices support for Putin’s Ukraine invasion and slams ‘suicide of civilization’ in West

By Chris King • 11 December 2022 • 4:27

Rusian arms dealer Victor Bout. Credit: Wikipedia - By Drug Enforcement Administration - cropped from http://msnbcmedia.msn.com/i/MSNBC/Components/Photo/_new/101117_viktor-bout.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17242037

Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer freed in exchange for US basketball star Brittney Griner voiced support for Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine while slamming the West’s ‘suicide of civilization’.

Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was released from an American prison in exchange for American basketball star Brittney Griner is back on home soil he wasted no time in voicing his full support of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bout also admitted that if he had the skills, he would become a volunteer. During an interview with RT, he said: “I fully support, if I had the opportunity and the necessary skills, I would, of course, volunteer”. At the same time, he described the events currently unfolding in Western countries as the ‘suicide of civilization’.

The man once dubbed the ‘Merchant of Death’ claimed that the judge who announced his verdict in an American court admitted that he was a ‘normal businessman’ who had not done anything illegal, according to dailystorm.ru.

On December 8, Bout, who had been serving a 25-year sentence in the United States on charges of arms trafficking, was exchanged for Griner. The basketball star had been sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia for drug smuggling. Their swap took place at the airport in Abu Dhabi.

