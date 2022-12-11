Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal: Magical Malaga debut

By Victoria Scott • 11 December 2022 • 11:00

Image - EWN

ON December 10, Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal had its magical Malaga debut at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martín Carpena.

This exciting, fun, heart-warming, and thought-provoking show was not one you would want to miss! Walking into the stadium you were greeted by the delicious smell of popcorn and were welcomed by snow falling from the sky and glittering fresh ice, the ambiance was that of an enchanted forest, waiting to be explored.

From the moment you are sitting down you are drawn in and can’t wait for what is ready to come. Without giving away too much, this heart felt story was told by spectacular acrobats, fearless trapeze, courageous speed skating, elegant figure skating, dazzling costumes, a moving set, and much more. This engaging and interactive experience is not like one you would find anywhere else.

Perfect for those who are looking to experience adventure and the tale of a young girl trying to truly figure out who she is and what she wants for her life. This is a relatable and new and coming-of-age story with whimsical live and modern music in aiding her thoughts and feelings. This is a must-see show for families and all of those who enjoy emotive yet fun storytelling.

Keeping the audience on the edge of their seats with visual illusions and tricks, you are blown away by the pirouettes, Lutz, and axels made throughout the show. As well as the nail-biting lion heart stunts performed throughout the show, your mouth will be open with awe and each stunt was greeted by a sea of applause and gasps after each one.

An experience to remember and worth going to see, you can purchase your tickets by clicking here, visiting the website www.livenation.es or going to your local Ticketmaster or El Corte Ingles.

