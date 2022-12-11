Musk takes aim at Dr Anthony Fauci as ‘Twitter Files’ release continues to gather pace

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 December 2022 • 13:20

TWITTER owner Elon Musk has continued to take shots at Dr Anthony Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden who is shortly due to step down from that position and that of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Musk released a series of tweets aimed at Dr Fauci following the release of the ‘Twitter Files’, which reportedly show how executives at the social media company orchestrated the removal of former US Donald Trump from the platform as well as the apparent justification for the suspension of medical experts and celebrities who spoke out against the Covid vaccines.

“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Musk tweeted on Sunday, December 11 (European time).

It is not known why Musk wants Fauci prosecuted.

However, a picture tweeted by the billionaire may have provided a clue.

The mega-rich Tesla boss tweeted a picture of Fauci and Biden alongside the caption: “Just one more lockdown my King…”

A viral tweet from Twitter user Aaron Murray, which read, “When will we get the Twitter files on covid? The info on the suspension of the many doctors and scientists? Who was involved? Suppression of what has turned out to be factual information”, was responded to by Musk, who in turn wrote: “Oh it is coming bigtime …”

Musk himself supported Covid vaccines, writing back in 2021, “To be clear, I do support vaccines in general & covid vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal.

“In very rare cases, there is an allergic reaction, but this is easily addressed with an EpiPen.”

Meaning that his sudden attack on the 81-year-old, who is likely to receive a HUGE retirement package, is likely not due to the vaccine but rather the Covid lockdowns in the US.

People reacted to the tweets from Musk.

Reacting to the pronouns tweet, one person wrote: “For the first time ever, I affirm someone’s pronouns.”

While another person said: “Elon just turned it up a notch!”

Reacting to the Biden and Fauci meme, one person said: “Darkness is coming…. Again 😏😔⬇️”

While one person said: “Don’t let Musk fool you, he’s actually in favour of forced lockdowns. But only the ones that benefit him. That’s because this past April, Musk started making workers sleep and live at Tesla’s Shanghai plant for months, instead of allowing them to go home.”

