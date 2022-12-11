New in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 11 December 2022 • 23:00

SHOPPING VOUCHERS: In demand in Guardamar Photo credit: Guardamar town hall

Sold out GUARDAMAR town hall’s Christmas Shopping Vouchers, subsidised by the Diputacion provincial council, sold out within hours once they were available online on December 9 although it was still possible to acquire the €20, €50, €100 and €200 vouchers each day up to December 14 at the Tourist Office.

New look HONDON DE LAS NIEVES’ town hall has had a €1.2 million revamp financed by the Diputacion. The provincial council’s president, Carlos Mazon, commented that local mayor Carmen Selles and her predecessors had fought for improvements that would benefit employees and provide better attention for members of the public.

Free gift PILAR DE LA HORADADA children born between January 1 2014 and December 31 2021 can apply for a ticket entitling them to a present after the Three Kings procession on January 5. Obtainable at the Departmento de Igualdad from December 12 until January 4 between 8am and 2pm.

Beach rescue TORREVIEJA firefighters were called out to assist a man of 50 who had fallen seven metres from rocks above Cala Redonda. The injured man, who suffered head, hip and lower leg injuries, was attended by SAMU medics before he was winched to the top and transferred to hospital.

Not wanted THE regional government added two amendments to its 2023 budget to increase collaboration and resources to prevent the Cala Mosca development of 2,200 properties from going ahead on Orihuela Costa’s remaining kilometre of unbuilt coastline. Meanwhile, the Salvemos Cala Mosca association is organising a demonstration on December 17.

