Noise map pinpoints 45 Alicante province installations affected by passing traffic

By Linda Hall • 11 December 2022 • 13:22
TRAFFIC NOISE: Affects 45 Alicante schools, hospitals, health centres and care homes
Photo credit: Pixabay/RettungsgasselJETZTde
The regional government’s latest Strategic Noise Map, the fourth of its kind, analysed the sections of Generalitat-owned roads that are used by more than three million vehicles each year.
It excluded the main roads and motorways which see most traffic and whose upkeep is the responsibility of the central government.
The noise map revealed Villafranqueza on the outskirts of Alicante City as one of the province’s “most sensitive” zones, affecting two of its three schools.
The CV-95 between Orihuela and Torrevieja, some sections of which passes residents’ front doors, subjects 4,900 people to noise exceeding 55 decibels while another 1,400 endure more than 65 decibels.
The CV-865 between Elche and Santa Pola also affected heavily built-up areas, the noise map found.
As with the findings of previous noise maps, problems will be solved by installing acoustic panels or sound-absorbing asphalt, the Generalitat’s Territorial Policies, Public Works and Transport department announced.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
