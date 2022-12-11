Orihuela Costa (Alicante) party CLARO reviews its activities and future options

By Linda Hall • 11 December 2022 • 17:07
CLARO MEETING: Orihuela Costa party brought ahead its 16th General Assembly
Photo credit: CLARO
The party described its main activities over the past year, updated membership of key organs and debated the political situation while considering CLARO’s options.
The report highlighted the de facto end of CLARO’s coalition with Cambiemos, who supported last April’s censure motion which brought about a change of local government to Orihuela without informing the party.
Notwithstanding this major political development, CLARO cooperated closely with neighbourhood associations, particularly the Association of Vecinos de Cabo Roig and Lomas (AVCRL) which are dedicated to improving basic services and civic facilities benefitting Orihuela Costa.
Regarding CLARO’s political strategy, options range from contesting next year’s local elections alone to seeking an electoral alliance with another party. An electoral alliance is a real alternative but it was stressed that such an alliance must be useful, leading to concrete improvements for Orihuela Costa.
Several Orihuela parties have shown an interest, knowing that CLARO has consistently received close to 1,000 Orihuela Costa votes, equivalent to one or more councillors owing to the workings of the voting system.
Given the extent of political uncertainty, CLARO decided to defer a decision until February or March 2023 and will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting when the prospects of a useful electoral alliance could be considered.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news.
Then get in touch at [email protected]
