Regional government gives green light for Callosa (Alicante) cooperative’s solar power plant

By Linda Hall • 11 December 2022 • 11:17

SOLAR POWER: Cheaper, cleaner electricity for Callosa cooperative Photo credit: Pixabay/StockSnap

THE regional government has authorised the Parquesolar solar power plant in Callosa.

Belonging to the Electrica Callosina cooperative, which has more than 3,000 members, the €1.6 million installation’s 6,272 modules cover an area of more than 50,000 square metres. The Generalitat has stipulated that construction should not take longer than 12 months to complete.

This is the second plant to receive Generalitat permission, following authorisation received by the Electrica Catralense cooperative’s €1.4 million Villa de Catrproject. The Callosa installation will produce the equivalent of the electricity needed annually by 1,350 families.

These two cooperatives and a 6.6-hectare project in Albatera are the only solar power plants in the area to have received official permission so far.

A further 15 projects await the regional government’s decision, together with another six whose size means that authorisation will have to come from the Ministry of the Environment.

In the case of the Callosa and Catral cooperatives, they are building the plants to provide cheaper electricity for their members, in competition with multinationals and investment funds.

Electrica Callosina was founded in 1929 when a group of businessmen decide to create a cooperative to acquire cheaper energy while providing electricity for lneighbourhoods without a power connection.

