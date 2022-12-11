By Anna Ellis • 11 December 2022 • 13:34

Restaurant with innovative take on shareable dining and positive-impact ethos opens in Palma. Image: Kzenon/Shutterstock.com

The newest addition to Palma’s dining scene, Sa Placeta, has opened in Placa de la Pescateria in the Old Town of the Mallorcan capital.

It promises an exciting new concept in small-plate and shareable dining, standing out for its innovative flavours, positive-impact ethos and fresh local produce.

At the fore is an emphasis on supporting local farmers and farming methods, sourcing produce almost exclusively from independent suppliers around the Balearic Islands. For example, the sobrasada, which is woven into many dishes, comes from the Can Calo farm of legendary Biel Torrens, who has long been at the forefront of ecological farming. Island-bred lamb is sourced from the cooperative of Pagesos Ecologics de Mallorca (Organic Farmers of Mallorca), as are all seasonal vegetables.

Traditional island gastronomy is given an innovative twist too, such as the Aubergine Escalivada in which the aubergine is marinated in spices and served with homemade hazelnut mustard. Roasted sweet potato is served with crunchy lentils, toasted local almonds and tangy homemade kechek (vegan cheese produced from fermented bulgur.) Complementing the food is an extensive menu of local vermouths as well as natural and organic wines.

“Sa Placeta is a push to be creative with, and respectful of, Balearic products and food traditions. Our goal is to surprise our clients and friends with the result of our passion,” explains Pablo ‘Bocho’ Bianchi, Head Chef at Sa Placeta.

Sa Placeta is the latest House by Sanz project, which is also set to open Lalia, a private members’ club next year. Located on Placa Santa Eulalia, a short stroll from Sa Placeta, it aims to become Mallorca’s new creative community epicentre.

The gastronomic talents of Sa Placeta will apply the same ethos of sustainability, community and the best-quality local produce to the Lalia offering.

Sa Placeta opens from 9.00.AM until midnight every Tuesday to Saturday (except over Christmas, December 24 until 26 and New Year’s Eve, December 31 until January 1). A breakfast menu is served until noon and the kitchen is open all day.

