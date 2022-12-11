By Matthew Roscoe • 11 December 2022 • 9:11

Russia reportedly ramping up production of its most powerful weapons. Image: Ya_Sveta/Shutterstock.com

DEPUTY Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, announced on Sunday, December 11, that Russia is stepping up the production of the ‘most powerful weapons of destruction.’

Following reports that the US Pentagon had no longer banned Ukraine from attacking targets in Russia after claiming ‘the situation had changed’, Medvedev said that Russia was ramping up production of its most powerful weapons.

Taking to his Telegram channel, Medvedev said that Russia is not only fighting Ukraine in Kyiv but also around the world.

“It is much more difficult for us – our enemy is not only entrenched in the Kyiv province of our native ‘Little Russia’. He is in Europe, North America, Japan, Australia, New Zealand…,” Medvedev said.

“So we are ramping up production of the most powerful means of defeat. Including those based on new principles.”

As noted, reports from Washington suggested that the US had revised its assessment of the threat posed by Moscow, and no longer insisted that Kyiv not strike at Russian territories.

The switch in stance from America was reportedly due to an increase in Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

