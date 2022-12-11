By Matthew Roscoe • 11 December 2022 • 9:11
Russia reportedly ramping up production of its most powerful weapons. Image: Ya_Sveta/Shutterstock.com
Following reports that the US Pentagon had no longer banned Ukraine from attacking targets in Russia after claiming ‘the situation had changed’, Medvedev said that Russia was ramping up production of its most powerful weapons.
Taking to his Telegram channel, Medvedev said that Russia is not only fighting Ukraine in Kyiv but also around the world.
“It is much more difficult for us – our enemy is not only entrenched in the Kyiv province of our native ‘Little Russia’. He is in Europe, North America, Japan, Australia, New Zealand…,” Medvedev said.
“So we are ramping up production of the most powerful means of defeat. Including those based on new principles.”
As noted, reports from Washington suggested that the US had revised its assessment of the threat posed by Moscow, and no longer insisted that Kyiv not strike at Russian territories.
The switch in stance from America was reportedly due to an increase in Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.