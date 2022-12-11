Russian embassy issues a strong response to accusations made by UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

By Chris King • 11 December 2022 • 21:47

Image of UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Credit: UK Govt

Accusations made by the UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly alluding to Russia’s collusion with Iran in the Ukrainian conflict brought a sharp response from the Russian embassy in London.

The Russian embassy in London today, Sunday, December 11, issued a very strongly-worded statement in response to the British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. The politician followed American officials by accusing Russia of colluding with Iran in the Ukrainian conflict.

A sharp reply on this matter was posted on the official Telegram channel of the Russian Foreign Ministry, forwarding the statement from their London embassy.



It read: “We categorically reject recent comments by UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who, following in the footsteps of US representatives, accused the Russian Federation and Iran of some ‘sordid’ deals in the context of the Ukrainian crisis”.

“Talking about ‘sordid’ transactions, J.Cleverly ought to be reminded of, above all, the massive military-technical, financial, and propaganda assistance provided by Great Britain and its Western allies to the Kyiv regime”.

“Western-supplied military equipment, including heavy and long-range systems, is being purposefully used for de-facto terrorist strikes against civilian targets”.

