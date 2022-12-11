San Javier (Murcia) town hall explains that Posidonia is positively good

By Linda Hall • 11 December 2022 • 16:15

SAN JAVIER: Notices on beaches and bus-stops explain the importance of Posidonia Photo credit: San Javier town hall

SAN JAVIER (Murcia) is spending €18,128 on a campaign to protect marine biodiversity and publicise its importance.

The campaign, which centres on the importance of offshore meadows of Posidonia Oceanica seaweed, has been 85 per cent financed by the EU’s Maritime and Fisheries Fund (FEMP), with the remaining 15 per cent provided by the regional government.

The project includes notices on beaches and at bus-stops, explaining the vital role of Posidonia in both Spanish and English. These point out that the piles of seaweed left on the shore “are not rubbish” but have been left there deliberately to protect the coastline and prevent erosion.

The town hall’s Environment department is also distributing leaflets and organising workshops, excursions and talks with special attention paid to San Javier’s schools.

Environment councillor Antonio Martinez Torrecillas emphasised the importance of introducing the public to Posidonia.

“In fact, it is not a seaweed as many people believe, but a plant that gives us beaches with fine sand and clear water, as well as providing food for thousands of animal and plant species,” he said.

