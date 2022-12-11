Serbian President Vucic to request KFOR permission to deploy security forces in Kosovo

By Chris King • 11 December 2022 • 2:28

Image of Serbian President Aleksander Vucic. Credit: Aleksander Vucic

In accordance with the UN Security Council resolution, Serbian President Vucic will request KFOR permission to deploy security forces in Kosovo.

During an address to the nation on Saturday, December 10, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that Belgrade will send a request to the KFOR International Mission. This will be for the deployment of security forces in the territory of Kosovo and Metohija in accordance with the UN Security Council resolution, as reported by TASS.

“Today we agreed on a text by which, in accordance with UNSCR 1244, we will send a request to the KFOR commander to ensure the deployment of representatives of the army and police of the Republic of Serbia on the territory of Kosovo and Metohija, in accordance with the resolution of the Security Council”, said Vucic.

According to the Serbian leader, the government’s decision, in agreement with its chairman, Ana Brnabic, will be made on December 12 or 13.

On December 9, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, against the backdrop of the situation in northern Kosovo and Metohija, held urgent talks with the country’s Minister of Defense Milos Vucevic. Also present was Milan Mojsilovic, the Chief of the General Staff.

Between 200 and 300 armed Kosovo police commandos in armoured vehicles invaded the Serb-populated north of Kosovo and Metohija on December 8. They blockaded the city of Kosovska Mitrovica. According to the Brussels agreements, Kosovo police forces can enter the Serb-populated north of the province only with the permission of the heads of four Serbian municipalities.

