Solana and Cryptoons are trending coins that can boost an investor’s portfolio

With the year coming to an end, investors are on the lookout for crypto assets that can improve their portfolios in the coming year. The crypto market has dealt with a severe bear market that has stripped most coins of their values. In the throes of brutal crypto winter, many investors lost a great deal of money in the market as the value of coins dropped severely. However, smart crypto purchases will help put things back in shape. To prepare for the coming year, many investors are looking for financially rewarding crypto assets to put their money in. Making the right crypto asset decision at the right time can make all the difference between making it big and losing a lot of money.

With the fluctuating market, it is difficult to predict which coin is going to make it in the long run. Fraught with volatility, many investors have trouble discerning which coins can survive the crypto market. However, complex the task might be, some coins make it a fairly easier task. Some crypto assets are imbibed with interesting features that make them stand out and rise above the crowd. Those interested in making a profit in the crypto market must take a look at these coins. Investors should look into Solana (SOL) and Cryptoons (CTOON) to boost a portfolio.

SOLANA (SOL): A leading crypto asset

Solana (SOL) is worthy of a second and third glance from crypto investors and traders due to its nature. The crypto asset is a fusion of the proof of history (PoH) and proof of stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The amalgamation separates the coin from many others in the crypto market. Since the coin made its debut in the crypto market, it has been met with great enthusiasm by crypto users because it solves one of the biggest issues that plague the industry. The Solana (SOL) network delivers high decentralization, safety, and scalability. As the leading althorn in the market, Solana (SOL) should not be disregarded or ignored by investors and crypto users. The crypto asset makes use of a layered architecture that allows it to communicate with other top blockchains and applications. Thanks to the interoperability it offers, the crypto asset is suitable for trading and maintaining digital assets like cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and so on.

With Solana (SOL), its users have several options for earning passive income and increasing their bank accounts. The multiple income streams are yet another reason why several investors choose to include the crypto asset in their portfolios. Solana (SOL) holders can earn tokens as rewards by staking and yield farming. They can also lend out their Solana (SOL) coins to earn interest. The current drop in crypto prices makes the coin available for a steal, and many investors are taking full advantage to fill their portfolios with the crypto asset.

CRYPTOONS (CTOON): Utilising Blockchain Technology in a Different Manner

The crypto asset is making use of blockchain technology to pull off the impossible. Cryptoons (CTOON) offers a crypto home to users who are lovers of comics, manga, and webtoons. The manga and comic industries boast millions of followers both in Japan and all over the world. By catering to their needs, Cryptoons (CTOON) has carved out a small section of success for itself. Although the coin is still in its presale stages, there is no telling what will happen when it finally appears on the crypto platforms. Cryptoons (CTOON) is designed to empower and support creators and artists working on comic books and webtoons. Through the coin’s NFT factory, these creators are able to get their fair share of their creations and designs.

